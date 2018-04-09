Pochettino eyeing second or third spot

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says a top-four finish in the English Premier League is imperative for the club to compete with their big-spending rivals, following a 2-1 victory over Stoke City on Saturday.

Spurs edged closer to securing a place in next season's Champions League with a hard-fought win in the Potteries, courtesy of two goals from Christian Eriksen, although Harry Kane has laid claim to the winner.

Pochettino's fourth-placed side are behind third-placed Liverpool only on goal difference, with a game in hand on the Merseyside club, and crucially have an 11-point cushion on Chelsea in fifth.

"It will be a massive achievement to finish for the third time in the top four, getting the Champions League is a fantastic thing," Pochettino said.

"To have the possibility to play Champions League in the new stadium I think would be a great achievement.