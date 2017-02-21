Pochettino hails Spurs' reaction

Mauricio Pochettino revealed Tottenham's 3-0 FA Cup victory at Fulham on Sunday was inspired by meetings held in the wake of their defeat by Gent.

Last Thursday's 1-0 Europa League Round-of-32, first-leg loss in Belgium was their second defeat in succession, and came after the poor performance that resulted in the 2-0 Premier League reverse at Liverpool two weeks ago.

They improved significantly at Craven Cottage, where Harry Kane's hat-trick secured their progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals, and manager Pochettino believed that owed to the discussions that took place.

"After Gent, we had a few meetings (with the players) and the reaction was fantastic," said Pochettino.

"I am very pleased. Now we'll try and keep that feeling for Thursday (Europa League last-32 second leg with Gent).

"After two defeats, that feeling when you lose is too difficult.

"All the players wanted to play and take the responsibility (against Fulham) in a very difficult stadium, against a very difficult team, a side who try to play, a great manager and very good players.

"After 3-0, it looks as if it was easy, but that was because we took the game (on) in a very good way.

"We showed them full respect, but played as we need to play in every game.