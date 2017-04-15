Pochettino inspired by Fergie's Class of '92

TOTTENHAM BOURNEMOUTH

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his faith in British talent is inspired by Manchester United's Class of '92 and insists there are more Dele Allis to be unearthed.

Alli is the hot favourite to win the PFA's Young Player of the Year award for the second year running after another brilliant season that has included 16 goals and five assists with seven games still to play.

The 21-year-old midfielder, along with Harry Kane, has become another ringing endorsement of Pochettino's trust in youth, which has also seen Eric Dier and Harry Winks break through while Kyle Walker, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies have all scaled new heights at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino is a great admirer of Sir Alex Ferguson and admits his own approach is based on the same principles that allowed the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, David Beckham and the Neville brothers to emerge at Old Trafford more than 20 years ago.

"It's a big pressure to win when you are a big club," Pochettino said.

"But I think for me the best example in football in many years was Manchester United with Sir Alex Ferguson and what he created with young talent from the academy or from England, which created the core of a team that won everything. That is a good example for me."

Tottenham, who trail Chelsea by seven points, can reduce the deficit before the Blues' game against United tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City side to expect a stern examination from Southampton tomorrow morning (Singapore time).