Pochettino: Kane becoming a Spurs legend

Hat-trick hero Harry Kane is already well on his way to becoming a Tottenham legend, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Kane scored his second treble in a week, and third in nine matches, as Spurs hammered Stoke 4-0 on Sunday to move up to second in the Premier League table.

Dele Alli added the fourth before half-time as Tottenham reduced the gap behind Chelsea to 10 points and pulled four clear of Liverpool in fifth.

Kane continues to rack up impressive numbers at White Hart Lane. His first against Stoke was his 100th career goal at club level and means he is the first Spurs player since Jimmy Greaves to score 20 in three consecutive seasons.

The Tottenham academy graduate is also on course to retain his Premier League Golden Boot award, sitting tied at the top of the charts with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku on 17.

Kane's record is impressive given he missed seven weeks at the start of the season with an ankle injury and Pochettino believes his star striker is already writing his name into Spurs folklore.

"I think Harry has it all and the profile to be a legend here, if he has not already started to be a legend here with the goals he is scoring," Pochettino said.

"With how he behaves, how professional he is - he has the perfect profile to be a legend here at Tottenham."