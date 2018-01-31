Pochettino keeps mum on Moura move

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil winger Lucas Moura has played over 150 Ligue 1 games, winning four titles and three French Cup trophies. PHOTO: AFP

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on reports that the club have already reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign their Brazil winger Lucas Moura.

The British media had reported yesterday morning (Singapore time) that the 25-year-old winger, who has played 36 times for Brazil, was in London to finalise a £25-million (S$46.3m) move subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

But, when asked by Sky Sports yesterday if there was an update on the situation, the Argentinian said: "I saw him on your channel, but there is not too much to say. The club are going to communicate when something happens."

Pochettino was speaking at a media conference yesterday, ahead of Spurs' clash with Manchester United tomorrow.

Lucas, who is expected to sign a 3½-year contract with the option of a further year, has already met Pochettino and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, reported Reuters.

The Brazilian began his career at Sao Paulo and joined PSG for a reported £33.5m in January 2013.

He has played over 150 Ligue 1 games for the French side, winning four titles and three French Cup trophies.

But the player once touted as one of the brightest young things in world football appears to have lost his way in the French capital. His career has stagnated in recent seasons and a new environment could be just the tonic he needs to fulfil his undoubted potential.

A STEAL

Speaking to ESPN, former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes that Moura represents a good signing for the London club.

He said: "There's no question that Moura has talent and, for £25m, that's a steal in today's market for a guy who could kick on and become the player we all think he can be.

"It would be a decent move."

While the excitement level among the Spurs faithful has rocketed since news of Moura's imminent arrival broke, Chelsea fans must be feeling quite the opposite after Pochettino dashed the Blues' hopes of signing Fernando Llorente.

The Argentinian said that if there were any truth in reports of the veteran Spanish striker heading to Stamford Bridge to solve their goalscoring woes, he wasn't aware of it.

He said: "Fernando is our player and I don't know anything about that.

"I cannot speak about rumours, he played the last game against Newport, he's one player that is in the squad like different players and he's in our plan."

Meanwhile, there has also been rumours that on-loan striker Vincent Janssen, who is injured, might be sent back by Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Pochettino denied that, though, saying: "No, he's not coming back.

"He's injured. Maybe you know better than me? But I haven't see him since the summer, I haven't met him again. I don't know."

He added that he expected to have Hugo Lloris, Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose back from injuries to face United.

The club's top centre back Toby Alderweireld won't be in the squad, though, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.