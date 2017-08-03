Pochettino: Morata rejected Spurs because of Kane

Mauricio Pochettino claims Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata turned down the chance of a move to Tottenham because he feared being back-up to Harry Kane.

Morata joined the Blues this summer from Real Madrid for £58 million (S$104m), two years after Pochettino tried to tempt the player to Spurs.

However, the Spain international apparently rejected the move because of the presence of Kane at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino, quoted by several newspapers, said: "Morata talked about me in the media. He said 'Mauricio called me'. That was two years ago or more.

"He said to me, 'Why do you want me if you have Harry Kane? You know, if you go to try to sign a striker, they will say, 'Eh gaffer, you want me for what? To be on the bench?'.