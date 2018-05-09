Pochettino sets sights on overtaking Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised his team's progress this season and set his sights on leapfrogging Liverpool to finish third in the English Premier League.

Fourth-placed Spurs are a point and a place below Liverpool, who have played a game more, and Pochettino's side will overtake the Merseyside club if they win their two remaining games, both at Wembley.

EPL TOTTENHAM NEWCASTLE

Tottenham host Newcastle United tomorrow morning (Singapore time) before wrapping up their campaign against Leicester City on Sunday.

"There has been amazing progression," Pochettino said.

"If you analyse all in context, it is an amazing season. With two games left, to finish third, it is a massive success.

"It is like a marathon to create a team capable to win. It is not a 100-metre sprint. It is 42km, a long-term development."

Midfielder Eric Dier will miss the Newcastle match due to illness but, despite his lack of options in the centre of the pitch, Pochettino is taking comfort from the fact that his team's final two games are at home.

Spurs were beaten at relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion on Saturday and Pochettino said it was understandable for players' levels to drop near the end of the season.

"It is still in our hands to be third," he said.