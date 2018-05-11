Pochettino: Spurs' next step is silverware

Having secured Champions League football for a third successive season, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the club have moved on to the next stage of their progression - the quest for silverware.

Third-placed Spurs sealed their top-four spot in the English Premier League with a 1-0 home win over Newcastle United yesterday morning (Singapore time) thanks to a Harry Kane goal in the 50th minute.

The win also means Tottenham, who have not won a trophy since 2008, will finish the season as the top London club for the first time since the 1994/95 campaign, a statistic Pochettino was happy to highlight.

He said: "The first step is always to be competitive, reduce the gap with the top four.

"That was the challenge four years ago.

"Now, after 23 years in the Premier League, this is the first time Tottenham are above all the London clubs.

"Then next is to win a trophy. But you need to build.

"We are not in a club that won a lot in last (few) years.

"To create a winning mentality is to build step by step and then to be competitive with the big sides."

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris, however, feels that Champions League qualification "means more than a trophy".

He told Sky Sports: "Not a lot of people believed at the beginning of the season in Tottenham for the top four places and I think today means more than a trophy because we showed the club is strong even if we had some difficult moments."