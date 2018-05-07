Pochettino wants more aggression from Spurs in final two games

Mauricio Pochettino saw his Tottenham Hotspur side surrender ground in the race for a Champions League place and then demanded more aggression from his players in their final two English Premier League games.

The Spurs manager remained phlegmatic following a dramatic 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion that came with a late, scrambled stoppage-time goal.

But he admitted his side had been missing vital ingredients in attack after they handed West Brom a victory that helped ensure their fight for EPL survival continued.

"We miss a little bit of aggression with the ball," said Pochettino, whose side are now a point behind third-placed Liverpool, who played Chelsea last night.

"Everyone can see that we dominated the game but, if you are not clinical in front of goal, it's always open."

Defeat meant a significant setback to Tottenham's hopes of claiming a top-four finish.

They ended the day just five points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand. That was thanks to a scruffy goal in stoppage time, with Jake Livermore claiming the final touch as he and defender Danny Rose stretched to reach the ball in a frantic scramble.

However, Spurs will continue to have a large say in their own destiny as they face home games in the final week of the season against Newcastle and Leicester - two sides with little to play for.

"Maybe we need to assess why, our performances have dropped a little bit," admitted Pochettino, whose team were thwarted repeatedly by home goalkeeper Ben Foster.

"But it's still in our hands. So we need to work hard in the next two games, but it's our chance to be in the Champions League next season.

"It's so important, of course. We're in a good position - we're disappointed after the result - but we can still achieve it."

Meanwhile Pochettino will now assess the fitness of Jan Vertonghen, who limped off with an ankle injury as he denied suggestions Saturday's surprise result could help stir his side.

"We are fighting for the top four, but I don't believe this is a wake-up call," he said.