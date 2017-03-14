Pochettino: We can't cry over Kane's injury

Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham Hotspur cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves if Harry Kane's ankle injury proves serious.

Kane had to be substituted in the 10th minute of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final victory over Millwall after he hurdled a tackle from Jake Cooper and landed awkwardly on his right foot.

He was later seen leaving White Hart Lane on crutches and wearing a protective boot.

The 23-year-old was due to undergo a scan yesterday.

Spurs coped fine without their star striker as they hammered Millwall 6-0, but any extended absence will come as a major blow to their ambitions of winning silverware this season.

An injury to the same ankle caused Kane to miss seven weeks earlier in the season, during which Tottenham scored only three goals in six matches.

Pochettino could be left to rely on Son Heung Min, who hit a hat-trick against Millwall, and Vincent Janssen, who also scored to register his first goal from open play since joining the club last summer.

"We can't cry about it now. We have to be positive. We have enough players to try and replace him," Pochettino said.

"When you lose a player like Harry Kane, you know you'll miss him.

"But it's important for the players who play in his position, Son or Vincent today, to find the net and score goals.

"Players like Vincent and Son, who haven't played in the starting XI in the last few weeks, may now be important for us."

Meanwhile, the Football Association is to investigate allegations Millwall supporters directed racist chants at Tottenham forward Son.

Millwall fans were heard chanting "DVD" and "You're selling three for a fiver" at Son, thought to be in reference to the racist stereotype of traders selling bootleg copies of films.

Press Association Sport understands the FA will investigate the allegations and are awaiting referee Martin Atkinson's match report, as well as observations from both clubs and the police.

Millwall are still under investigation by the FA after Leicester City complained about their fans' behaviour following their surprise victory in the previous round.