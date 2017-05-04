Pogba among United quartet who trained ahead of Celta Vigo trip

Paul Pogba and defenders Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones all trained on the eve of Manchester United's Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

England pair Smalling and Jones have been out since mid-March, while fellow centre back Bailly limped off in the 61st minute of United's 1-1 draw with Swansea on Sunday.

With left back Luke Shaw sustaining a foot injury in the same game, United were facing a defensive injury crisis, but manager Jose Mourinho may now have more options at his disposal than anticipated.

Record-signing Pogba's return to the training pitch at United's Carrington base west of Manchester will also be welcome after he missed their last two games with muscle fatigue.

Midfielder Juan Mata could make his first appearance since a groin injury, while Marouane Fellaini is available despite currently serving a three-game domestic suspension.

Celta will be hoping their mental strength can carry them past injury-hit United.

The Galician club have never won a major European trophy while United have lifted the European Cup three times.

Celta striker John Guidetti told Uefa.com: "I think with the mentality we've built here, nothing is impossible

"We may be a small club and a team that others don't take much notice of, but we also know how good we are.

"That's why we've beaten Barcelona two years in a row. We knocked Real Madrid out of the Copa (King's Cup), we've beaten Atletico Madrid. We've shown that we are a good team."