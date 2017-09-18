Pogba faces three months out

France international Paul Pogba could be out of action for three months, the Sunday Times reported yesterday.

The hamstring injury suffered by the 24-year-old - an £89.3-million (S$165m) signing from Juventus last year - after just 18 minutes in Tuesday's Champions League match with Basel was worse than originally thought, according to a club source.

The source said he faced sitting on the sidelines for anything from six to 12 weeks.

"The injury is really bad," the United source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

However, the club believe Pogba's injury was a result of the player overdoing his personal training outside of the club's supervision.

"It's not normal for a player respecting our training programme," the source said.