Pogba: I have no issue with Mourinho

Manchester United's midfield star Paul Pogba returned to the starting XI in Saturday's routine 2-0 English Premier League win over Swansea City and insisted he had no problems with manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese has criticised his most expensive signing and dropped him to the bench in recent times, leading to speculation that all is not well between the pair.

However, Pogba told French TV show Telefoot that he had no issues with Mourinho and his spell on the bench could make him a better player.

He said: "It's true (being benched) has never happened to me, but it can strengthen me.

"You have to go through these periods to make you stronger.

"There is no problem with Mourinho. It's not me who picks the team. Ask the coach if you want to know why I play less.

"I respect his choices."

COY

But he was more coy when asked about a prospective move away from Old Trafford, saying: "It's too early to talk about a departure from United, the situation can change."

Former United captain Bryan Robson, meanwhile, believes it is Pogba who needs to change, in terms of his attitude.

He told Irish radio show Off the Ball: "He's on there (social media) a lot and he's laughing and joking...

"For me though, it's a little bit too much. You need to win...

"This isn't a game, this is our living and we need to win, and I think Paul's got to get that a bit more into his character.

"This is a job."

Pogba got the job done against Swansea as he and his United teammates dominated the relegation-threatened side, particularly in a first half Mourinho called "perfect".

Romelu Lukaku scored the 100th goal of his English Premier League career after just five minutes while Alexis Sanchez capped off arguably his best performance in a United jersey with a goal 15 minutes later.

Said Mourinho: "The first half was perfect.

"One of the best halves we have played here.

"They (Swansea) didn't cross the halfway line, they didn't have one shot.

"We were so strong, we had lots of movement, lots of passing, we arrived in many dangerous positions, scored two, should have had at least one more."