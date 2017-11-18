Pogba, Ibra back in action

Paul Pogba and long-term injury victim Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make their Manchester United returns against Newcastle United tomorrow morning (Singapore time), manager Jose Mourinho has said.

France midfielder Pogba has been out since September with a hamstring injury, while former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic has not played since damaging knee ligaments against Anderlecht in April.

"The players that stayed here and (were) recovering from injuries, even the ones that are recovering from big injuries, they are ready to play," Mourinho told MUTV.

Asked to identify the long-term absentees in contention to face Newcastle at Old Trafford, Mourinho replied: "Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo." Argentine defender Rojo suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in the same Europa League game as Ibrahimovic last season.

News of the trio's availability is a welcome fillip for Mourinho, who has seen his team fall eight points below Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Ibrahimovic, 36, made a stunning impact on English football last season, top-scoring for United with 28 goals in 46 games.