Pogba: I’m going to take the reins of the France team

Paul Pogba might not have had the best of seasons for Manchester United, but the midfielder wants to be nothing less than the "boss on and off the pitch" for France at next month's World Cup in Russia.

He told French broadcaster Canal+: "At the World Cup, I'm going to take the reins of the France team, try to be the boss on and off the pitch."

The 25-year-old has been accused by some of not living up to his potential in a Les Bleus jersey, and he responded to that criticism, saying: "I hear it a lot.

"I hope to give my answer on the pitch and show everyone.

"I was the best young player (in 2014). I hope I'll be the best player overall at the World Cup.

"That would be great."

While Pogba's status at Manchester United has diminished in recent months as he went from undroppable to flitting in and out of Jose Mourinho's Starting XI, his status in the France team has not changed.

In March, French captain Hugo Lloris said: "Paul is still a strong player in our team.

"He is one of our leaders.

"This season is a little bit complicated, but he was injured, so that could explain why he was not consistent all the time.

"But he already proved with Manchester United and France that he is one of the best players in the world if he is at 100 per cent.

"Now he is more mature. He knows his place, his responsibilities. I have no doubt that he will be ready for this huge competition and show his best side."

However, French former World Cup and European Championship winner Bixente Lizarazu told The New Paper in March that a Pogba who is not playing at his usual levels should not start for France.

He said: "If he is playing at his normal level... the level we expect of him, then definitely he has to play.

"But if he lacks self-confidence, like it's looking at Manchester United, then there could be other options, depending on what Didier Deschamps wants to do...

"We have very good midfield options in France - (Adrien) Rabiot, (Blaise) Matuidi, N'Golo Kante, (Corentin) Tolisso. We have different options."

However, 51-cap Les Bleus regular Pogba seems to have the faith of France coach Deschamps.

During the last international break, he said: "He did not lose his football ability and forget what he knows how to do."