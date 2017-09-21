Pool manager 'sick' of silly lapses in defence.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was "sick of conceding goals" after his side's defensive problems returned to haunt them in a 2-0 League Cup defeat by Leicester City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Klopp's side enjoyed 70 per cent of ball possession in the third-round tie and had 21 shots compared to Leicester's eight, but failure to cope with basic defensive tasks cost them dear.

The Reds have kept two clean sheets in nine games this term and are winless in four matches.

Leicester substitute Shinji Okazaki took advantage in the 65th minute when the Reds failed to clear a corner and the forward's deflected shot crept into the net.

Liverpool's defence was also culpable in the 78th minute, switching off from a throw-in, although Islam Slimani's finish into the top corner was sublime.

"We played really good football in the first half, we should have decided the game early. We had big chances, strange situations but it's football, it's at least a 90-minute game," said Klopp, whose side drew 1-1 with Burnley at home in the Premier League on Saturday.

"It's second ball after a corner, I think, and a throw-in again. I'm sick of goals like this to be honest, you cannot play football and do that.

"Leicester somehow survived in the game because we are not clinical enough. That's sometimes okay but then you need to stay concentrated until the end and at least you don't allow them to score... and yeah, they scored too easily," he added.

"I can say it one time or 1,000 times or whatever - it's not nice to have to concede these goals."

Playing well for 45 minutes was irrelevant, he added.

Liverpool's dip in performance level coincided with Philippe Coutinho's substitution at half-time, but Klopp said it was not through injury.