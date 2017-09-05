Portugal made to sweat against 10-man Hungary

Portugal coach Fernando Santos admitted that his team got "carried away" in their attempt to see off Hungary in a World Cup qualifying game yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Andre Silva's goal gave them a bruising 1-0 away win, but they were made to sweat for the win against a Hungary side which played for an hour with 10 men after Tamas Priskin was shown a straight red card for elbowing Pepe.

The breakthrough finally came three minutes after half-time, when Silva headed home Cristiano Ronaldo's pinpoint cross for his ninth international goal.

Said Santos: "It was a match that is difficult to describe.

"We were much the better team for the first 30 minutes until the Hungarian player was sent off and then I don't know what happened.

"After our goal, we had control but it was always a dangerous situation.

"I think the players felt the responsibility of this game."

This was Portugal's seventh successive win in Group B, keeping them three points behind Switzerland who won 3-0 in Latvia to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Portugal (against Andorra away) and Switzerland (against Hungary at home) each have one game to play before a showdown in Lisbon on Oct 10.