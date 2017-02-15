Pressure  on Wenger  to break Bayern curse

Arsene Wenger is again under pressure to end Arsenal's Champions League last-16 misery as the Gunners travel to bogey team Bayern Munich for the first leg tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Bayern are on a record 15-match home-winning run in Europe, while Arsenal have suffered last-16 defeats for the last six seasons, losing to Bayern in 2013 and 2014.

Another early exit would increase the pressure on Wenger to quit after 20 years in charge.

The Gunners, who warmed up for the task with a 2-0 win over Hull last Saturday, are confident for the Allianz Arena leg, with the return in London on March 7, though.

"If we put in our best performance, then we can beat Bayern as well," Arsenal's German defender Shkodran Mustafi told Sky. "It's down to us and it's in our hands."

Arsenal beat Bayern 2-0 in Munich in 2013, but still lost the last-16 tie after a 3-1 defeat in the first leg in London as the German side went on to win that year's final at Wembley.

"We have already won there and I feel we have a chance to go through," said Wenger.

Both sides have met six times in the last four years, with Bayern thrashing the Gunners 5-1 in Munich in their last meeting in 2015.

BELOW PAR

However, the Bundesliga leaders have turned in below-par performances in recent weeks and needed two late goals to beat strugglers Ingolstadt 2-0 last Saturday.

They also have several casualties. Centre back Jerome Boateng is recovering from chest surgery, while winger Franck Ribery, who has been out for two weeks with a thigh injury, might not be risked.

Veteran midfielder Xabi Alonso suffered an injury scare in training on Monday, limping out of training after hurting his knee in a tackle with Javi Martinez.