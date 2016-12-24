PSG agree Draxler deal: Report

Paris Saint-Germain have agreed a deal with Wolfsburg to sign Germany's World Cup-winning midfielder Julian Draxler for 36 million euros (S$54.4m), according to the website of French sports daily L'Equipe.

Draxler, 23, is on the market after a difficult first half to the season with a struggling Wolfsburg side and was widely expected to leave in the January transfer window.

"Those who want to leave should go! That should have been done in the summer," an annoyed Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez recently told German television.

PSG's director of football Patrick Kluivert is on the lookout for reinforcements after a poor start to the campaign by their own standards which has left them in third place in Ligue 1 at the halfway stage, five points behind leaders Nice.

Officials at Qatari-owned PSG could not be reached for comment.