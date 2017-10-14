PSG chief gave Valcke villa

Accused Paris St Germain chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi put a Sardinian villa at the disposal of disgraced former top Fifa official Jerome Valcke, Italian police said yesterday.

Al Khelaifi, the powerful Qatari sports executive who heads the beIN media group, is said to have used the villa in Porto Cervo as a "means of corruption" over the sale of media rights for upcoming World Cups between 2018 and 2030.

Italian police had searched and seized the luxury "Villa Bianca", owned by an international real estate agency, in a raid conducted in the presence of a "representative of the Swiss government".