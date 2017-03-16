PSG complain to Uefa about German referee

Paris Saint-Germain have sent a letter of complaint to Uefa about the referee who oversaw their spectacular second-leg collapse to Barcelona last week, accusing him of ruining their Champions League campaign.

The Spanish champions' historic win was overshadowed by a series of controversial calls from German referee Deniz Aytekin and he awarded them two penalties on the way to a 6-1 hammering to surge into the quarter-finals.

A source with knowledge of the letter confirmed Tuesday, media reports about the dossier sent to Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin. Uefa said that it had received a letter from PSG, giving no details of its content.

The source told AFP that the letter was designed to "point out a series of errors" and "errors of judgment" by Aytekin.

PSG coach Unai Emery said after Barcelona's miracle revival from a 4-0 first-leg deficit: "We had chances to make it 3-2 and then the refereeing decisions, I don't know if they were right or not but, for sure, they damaged us."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was less forgiving.