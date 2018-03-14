PSG hit by more injuries

Paris Saint-Germain have been hit by several injuries ahead of their Ligue 1 home game against Angers tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Fullback Thomas Meunier suffered a knock in training, while centre back Marquinhos and midfielder Javier Pastore skipped the session to receive treatments on unspecified injuries.

"Meunier felt some pain. Pastore and Marquinhos are doubtful," said coach Unai Emery .