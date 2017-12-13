PSG hope Neymar will return in three to four days

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping Neymar will return from Brazil in three or four days after he travelled home for personal reasons, coach Unai Emery has said.

Neymar had approached him as the PSG squad were preparing for Saturday's Ligue 1 match against Lille.

Emery said: "He told me he had a family matter and that if the club and I gave him the chance to go to Brazil to take care of this problem, it was important to him.

"The person comes first, the player comes second."