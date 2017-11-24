PSG shatter records in 7-1 mauling of Celtic

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery urged his team to stay focused on completing an impressive Champions League group campaign after an "extraordinary" Neymar inspired a record-breaking win over Celtic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

PSG came from behind to slaughter the Scottish side 7-1 at a Parc des Princes in thrall to the Brazilian, who scored twice after Moussa Dembele had put Celtic ahead.

Edinson Cavani also netted a brace, while Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves got the French club's other goals to take them to a group-stage record tally of 24 with one Group B match still to play.

The win was also PSG's biggest ever in the competition, topping their previous best performance, a 7-2 win against Rosenborg in October 2000, when a 21-year-old Nicolas Anelka scored twice.

Qualification for the last 16 was already assured before this round of games, and Bayern Munich's 2-1 win at Anderlecht means the Germans could yet snatch top spot from Paris when the sides meet next month.

But, to do that, Bayern would need to win at the Allianz Arena by a bigger margin than their 3-0 defeat in Paris in September.

Said PSG's Spanish coach Emery: "The objective is to be first in the group and we are not there yet.

"We still have to play against Bayern and we have the advantage of the 3-0, but it will be a great match and a very difficult one."

Of Neymar, Emery added: "He was extraordinary.

"There were a few matches where he stopped playing for different reasons, but when he is in form physically and his mentality is right, he can play."

Neymar has now scored seven times against the Scottish side, one of which came in Barcelona's 7-0 win last season. - AFP

OTHER GROUP B RESULT: