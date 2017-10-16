PSG snatch last-gasp victory
A brace by Thomas Meunier gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win at Dijon in Ligue 1 on Saturday, after the hosts thought they'd earned a late draw through Benjamin Jeannot's stunning volley.
The result gave PSG, who were without Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti, Thiago Motta, Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa, a six-point lead over second-placed Monaco who had lost 3-2 at Lyon.
Meunier gave PSG the lead in the 71st minute. Jeannot's volleyed equaliser in the 87th minute was not enough for Dijon as Meunier slotted in Kylian Mbappe's pass in injury time. - AFP.