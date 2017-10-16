PSG snatch  last-gasp victory

A brace by Thomas Meunier gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win at Dijon in Ligue 1 on Saturday, after the hosts thought they'd earned a late draw through Benjamin Jeannot's stunning volley.

The result gave PSG, who were without Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti, Thiago Motta, Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa, a six-point lead over second-placed Monaco who had lost 3-2 at Lyon.