PSG suffer first league defeat

Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain lost their first match since April against Strasbourg.

Newly promoted Strasbourg put the brakes on Paris Saint-Germain by becoming the first team to beat the runaway Ligue 1 leaders this season with a shock 2-1 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Striker Stephane Bahoken downed PSG with a bullet finish in the 65th minute to drag the home side up to 16th.

He struck just as Unai Emery's side looked set to snatch the three points, with Kylian Mbappe levelling three minutes before the break. Nuno da Costa had given Strasbourg a 13th-minute lead.