PSG win 3-1 without Neymar
Runaway French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, playing without the suspended Neymar, ended their wobble with a 3-1 win over managerless Lille yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Angel di Maria nodded in a cross from Kylian Mbappe on 28 minutes at a chilly Parc des Princes, with Javier Pastore powering in a second just after half-time.
Anwar El Ghazi pulled a goal back four minutes from time for Lille, who suspended manager Marcelo Bielsa last month and replaced him with a team of four interim coaches, but Mbappe made it 3-1 in injury-time. - AFP
