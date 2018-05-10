PSG's Alves out for three weeks
Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves needs at least three weeks of treatment on a knee injury suffered in the French Cup final.
But he was optimistic of recovering in time for the World Cup, his spokesman said yesterday.
Alves, 35, limped off near the end of PSG's 2-0 win over third-tier Les Herbiers yesterday morning (Singapore time) and there were fears the fullback might miss the World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.
Brazil coach Tite is scheduled to name his 23-man squad for the Finals in Russia on Monday. - REUTERS
