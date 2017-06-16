Puel booted out of Southampton

Claude Puel was sacked as Southampton manager yesterday morning (Singapore time) after just one season in charge.

The 55-year-old Frenchman took the Saints to an eighth-placed finish in the EPL and to the League Cup final where they were beaten by Man United.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and ex-Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino have both been linked to the vacancy.