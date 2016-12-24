Pulis coy on club-record bid for Schneiderlin

West Brom have made a club-record bid to sign France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said yesterday that he would let him leave for the right price.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis told reporters: "I don't want to say any more other than confirm our bid (for Schneiderlin).

"We have to be fair to Manchester United and the player."

Press Association Sport understands the deal is worth around £18 million (S$32m).

Asked later at a news conference if Schneiderlin wanted to leave, Mourinho said: "Yes. He opened his heart a couple of times. He is a great professional, a fantastic boy.

"If he is playing regularly, I have a right to say, 'No way'.

"If he is not playing regularly, I have no right to say, 'You are not going anywhere'.

"If the offer is right and our board thinks the offer is good, I would not stop him from going."

Schneiderlin has played just eight times for United this season having moved from Southampton for £25m last year.

Everton have also been linked with the France international, but Pulis remained tight-lipped over any West Brom deal.

"We have made bids for four or five players, we won't talk about them. We will talk about them if we get them," he said.

"We'll be spending a bit of money left over from the previous window, then moving on from there.

"They are very keen to keep the club running financially positively. They feel they can if they manage it properly."

But any move for Southampton's Jay Rodriguez is likely to be off with the striker now set to stay at St Mary's.