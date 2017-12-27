Pulis named Boro's new manager

Middlesbrough have appointed Tony Pulis as manager in a bid to bolster the club's Premier League promotion push, the English Championship side said yesterday.

Pulis, 59, replaces Garry Monk, who was sacked by Middlesbrough on Sunday after his team managed only 10 wins in 23 league games.

"We're delighted to appoint Tony... His experience and knowledge speaks for itself and he has a tremendous track record," said Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson.

"We're excited by this appointment and by what Tony can bring to this football club. There was strong interest from two other clubs, and we're delighted Tony has decided to join us.

"There's no disguising that 2017 has not been a happy year for any of us, but we've refocused and we're looking forward to the future."

Pulis brings a wealth of experience having managed Stoke City, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League over the last decade.

He was sacked by West Brom last month following a run of disappointing results that left the club a point above the relegation zone.