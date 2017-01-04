Pundits turn on ref Dean after red-card gaffe

Referee Mike Dean is back under the spotlight following his latest red-card controversy.

The 48-year-old official caused an uproar at the London Stadium when he sent off West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli following a 50-50 challenge with Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

It was the fifth red card Dean has shown in 15 matches this season - more than any other referee - and came just five days after he came under fire for dismissing Southampton forward Nathan Redmond against Tottenham.

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic claimed the 15th-minute tackle was not even worth a booking after his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

And television pundits also weighed in with Niall Quinn branding Dean arrogant and Alan Smith claiming he revels in being the centre of attention.

"He got it disgracefully wrong in my opinion," former Sunderland forward Quinn said on Sky Sports.

CENTRE OF ATTRACTION

"I try very hard to understand how difficult it is for referees and not just jump on the bandwagon but, time and time again, I look at this guy and his arrogance alone, and I suppose running the show and looking the part, and it puts me off.

"I'm delighted to make an exception in this case and call him for this, this is rank-bad refereeing."

Quinn's fellow Sky Sports pundit, ex-Leicester and Arsenal striker Smith, added: "It comes off the back of his really bad mistake at Southampton when he sent off Nathan Redmond for what was not even a penalty in my book.

"So he's got a track record for it. You don't like to say it, but it's almost like he wants to be the centre of attention. I wouldn't want to believe that of any referee but he seems to revel in it."

Former England captain Alan Shearer tweeted: "Best league in the world but refereeing standards don't match up. Sort your men out."