'Pupil' Zidane relishes showdown with 'master' Ancelotti

Zinedine Zidane said he learnt a lot as assistant to Carlo Ancelotti (above), who led Real Madrid to their 10th Champions League title in 2014.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists he will be the "pupil" to Carlo Ancelotti's "master" when the European champions face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Zidane was Ancelotti's assistant when Real won their 10th European Cup in 2014 before going on to match the Italian's achievement by winning the Champions League in his debut season as coach last year.

"It will be master against pupil for sure," Zidane said yesterday. "I was his assistant, I learnt a lot from him, he is a great person and we all know what we did here.

"The tie is 50-50 as always, especially with these two teams."

Real will travel to Bavaria on April 12 before hosting the German champions for the second leg on April 18.

"They say that playing away first is better, but I don't have a preference," added Zidane. "We will play away and we know that we have to score there."

Ancelotti is looking forward to a special tie.

"It is going to be exciting to play against them. We are very confident and want to win the Champions League this season," said the Italian.

"I think we have the ability to beat Real Madrid."

Juventus were drawn against comeback kings Barcelona while France's Monaco clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is relishing a "classic" as his five-time winners target more than just a sixth straight semi-final appearance.

CLASSIC

"This is a classic, which is probably the absolute top draw that lay in the pot," said the former Germany striker.

Q-FINAL DRAWS CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Atletico Madrid v Leicester City Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Bayern Munich v Real Madrid Juventus v Barcelona First legs played on April 11-12; second legs on April 18-19 EUROPA LEAGUE Anderlecht v Manchester United Celta Vigo v Genk Ajax Amsterdam v Schalke Lyon v Besiktas Ties to be played on April 13 and 20



"All football fans in the world can look forward to it."

Leicester will continue their remarkable run by travelling to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid.

Manager Craig Shakespeare described the tie as a "massive challenge", but stressed the Foxes must not lose sight of their EPL relegation battle.

He told the club's official website: "Atletico Madrid are a very good team with some fantastic individuals with experience in the competition, but we'll be ready to give everything to progress.

"It will be a brilliant occasion for our supporters and for everyone at the club but, before the players can begin to think about these games, we have Premier League matches to come that are of huge significance to our season. They will be our sole focus."

In the Europa League, Manchester United will face Belgian club Anderlecht in the quarter-finals after yesterday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, which saw France's Lyon land Turkish champions Besiktas.