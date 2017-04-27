Rajevac is new Thailand coach

Thailand yesterday appointed a new national football coach in 63-year-old Serb Milovan Rajevac, the man who guided Ghana to an unlikely quarter-final spot at the 2010 World Cup.

The former Red Star Belgrade defender was available after leaving his post as Algeria coach last year after just two games.

He will replace fan favourite Kiatisuk Senamuang, who resigned after a series of heavy defeats in their World Cup qualifying campaign.