Ramos' red card mars Real's win

Real Madrid's winning streak continued as the European champions began the defence of their La Liga title with a 3-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Toni Kroos were on target for the visitors, but Real's night at La Riazor ended on a sour note when captain Sergio Ramos was shown the 23rd red card of his Real career.

"Clearly I am not happy with what happened with Sergio," said Real boss Zinedine Zidane.