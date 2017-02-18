Ranieri to make 10 changes

FA CUP 5TH ROUND MILLWALL LEICESTER CITY

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri believes the Premier League champions are the underdogs heading into tonight's FA Cup tie at Millwall.

Ranieri's side sit 33 places above the League One Lions, who are unbeaten in their last 12 games and beat Bournemouth and Watford to make the fifth round, but the Foxes - 17th in the EPL table - have lost their last five league games and failed to score in the top flight in their last six games.

And the Italian, whose second-string side squeezed past Derby 3-1 after extra-time in a fourth-round replay, is prepared to risk seeing the season lurch to a new low by making wholesale changes.

"I make a lot of changes," he said. "All my team is new and there will be 10 changes again.

"Millwall have beaten two Premier League teams. We know this and we are underdogs. If they beat Bournemouth and Watford, they are above us.

"Our target is the Premier League - that is it.

"Of course, we play in the FA Cup and Champions League and we want to do our best, but our aim is to be safe at the end. The goal is the Premier League.