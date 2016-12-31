Ranieri: Schmeichel not for sale

Liverpool can win the title without Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (above), says his boss Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri has insisted Kasper Schmeichel will not be sold next month.

The goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Liverpool in January, but Ranieri emphatically denied he would leave the King Power Stadium.

Schmeichel, 30, signed a new five-year deal in the summer after helping the Foxes to a surprise Premier League title win last season.

Liverpool goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius are under fire, with the Reds keeping just five clean sheets in 18 league games, despite Juergen Klopp's team sitting second in the table after a 4-1 victory over Stoke on Tuesday.

Schmeichel is the Foxes' undisputed No. 1 and Ranieri dismissed any suggestions the champions would let him leave for any price.

He said: "Kasper has a signature on the contract.

NOT FOR SALE

"We won't sell Kasper under any circumstances. We don't need money. No chance.

"I'm sorry for Liverpool, they can win the title without Kasper."

Schmeichel kept 15 clean sheets last season as Leicester won the league by 10 points and has maintained his form this year, keeping six shutouts in 17 appearances.

He returned from a fractured hand this month, but the Foxes have won only once in their last nine Premier League games and sit just three points above the relegation zone.

They host West Ham tonight after the 2-0 loss to Everton on Boxing Day and go to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ranieri came close to confirming Leicester's signing of Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, even if he refused to fully admit the Nigeria international would join.

He said: "I don't know. Let me see him and say, 'Welcome, good morning', then I'll tell you." - PA SPORT