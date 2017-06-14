Ranieri signs for Nantes
Italian Claudio Ranieri is the new coach of Nantes, the Ligue 1 side said yesterday, just four months after he was sacked by Leicester City.
Nantes had to ask for - and received - special dispensation from French league officials to hire the 65-year-old as he has reached the manager's age limit of 65.
Nantes finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season but a week ago agreed to allow Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao to return to his homeland and take over the reins at Porto. - AFP