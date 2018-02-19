Rannochia own goal rocks Inter

One of the most bizarre own goals of the Serie A season set Inter Milan on their way to a 2-0 defeat at Genoa yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The own goal came on the stroke of half-time, when Genoa's Ervin Zukanovic swung in a cross, which Inter's Milan Skriniar hooked away. But his clearance ricocheted off Andrea Ranocchia and flew into the net, leaving goalkeeper Samir Handanovic stranded.

Genoa's veteran striker Goran Pandev then scored the second against his old club Inter, who had ended an eight-match winless run in the league by beating Bologna 2-1 at San Siro two Sundays ago. - REUTERS

