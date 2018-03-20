RB Leipzig notch first victory over Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig came from a goal down, with Naby Keita scoring once and setting up the other goal to stun Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) and rekindle their Champions League hopes.

It was Leipzig's first win over the Bavarians and moved them up to 43 points in sixth place and within striking distance of a top-four finish.

During a weekend when Bayern could have wrapped up the title with seven matches to spare, the champions ended up having their lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings cut to 17 points after second-placed Schalke 04 beat Wolfsburg 1-0.

Defeat for Schalke would have meant Bayern would have secured a sixth successive Bundesliga title had they beaten Leipzig yesterday.

The treble-chasing leaders remained on 66 points with Schalke on 49 and third-placed Borussia Dortmund on 48.

"We faced an outstanding opponent today," said Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, whose team face Sevilla in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

"We have to recognise that. Leipzig were aggressive and were playing good pressing. We did not play like in the past few weeks. There are games where you are not as dominant and not as hardworking in defence."

Bayern striker Sandro Wagner confirmed his fine form, heading in a James Rodriguez cross in the 12th minute to score for the third straight game as he vies for a spot in Germany's World Cup squad.

But after that Keita, who will join Liverpool at the end of the season, took over for Leipzig, levelling in the 37th minute by scoring on the rebound after Timo Werner's effort was blocked.

He then caught the Bayern defence napping and sent the Germany striker through for the winner in the 56th minute in what was Bayern's third league loss of the season.