Real and Barca neck and neck

Real Madrid thrashed Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 to stay level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time) after the Catalan side crushed Osasuna 7-1, condemning the minnows to relegation.

Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer scored twice each and Javier Mascherano netted his first goal for the club from the penalty spot as Barcelona built on last Sunday's Clasico victory.