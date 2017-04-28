Real and Barca neck and neck
Real Madrid thrashed Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 to stay level with Barcelona at the top of La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time) after the Catalan side crushed Osasuna 7-1, condemning the minnows to relegation.
Lionel Messi, Andre Gomes and Paco Alcacer scored twice each and Javier Mascherano netted his first goal for the club from the penalty spot as Barcelona built on last Sunday's Clasico victory.
Zinedine Zidane made nine changes, but Real still managed to score six goals through Isco Rodriguez, James Rodriguez (two goals), Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez and substitute Casemiro. - REUTERS