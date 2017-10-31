Real lose ground after Girona loss

Real Madrid slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at Girona yesterday morning (Singapore time) and remain third in La Liga on 20 points, eight behind league leaders Barcelona after just 10 games.

Goals from Cristhian Stuani and Portu in four second-half minutes cancelled out Isco's opener for Real, who were making their first appearance in Catalonia since a violence marred Oct 1 referendum plunged Spain into political crisis.