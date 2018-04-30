Real Madrid labour to victory without stars

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rested the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane as they beat Leganes 2-1 in a La Liga match yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wales forward Gareth Bale, who did not play in their 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, put Real ahead in the eighth minute. Borja Mayoral doubled their lead before the break.

Leganes pulled a goal back in the 66th minute when Darko Brasanac knocked a cutback from Watford loanee Nordin Amrabat into an empty net.

Real midfielder Casemiro admitted they dropped their intensity and need to be more focused in the second leg against Bayern on Wednesday morning.