Real Madrid slump to second La Liga loss in three games

Real Madrid's slump showed no signs of easing as the champions fell to a second La Liga defeat in three games, which increased pressure on coach Zinedine Zidane.

Beaten 1-0 by Villarreal and with their title hopes in total disarray on a rain-swept Saturday, Zidane's men trudged off the sodden pitch with jeers ringing around the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real dominated the game but succumbed to an 87th-minute strike from Pablo Fornals.

Said Zidane: "We don't deserve this. We played well but the ball just didn't want to go in for us and I cannot explain why.

"We then couldn't prevent them counter-attacking us and it's really tough on the players."

Real's slim chances of getting back into the title race after their 3-0 defeat by Barcelona before Christmas had faded further with last week's 2-2 draw away to Celta Vigo.

The home side began brightly as Gareth Bale had a goal correctly ruled offside and Ronaldo hit the woodwork twice.

Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo tipped away a stinging strike from outside the area from Marcelo, while Real also had a penalty appeal waved away when visiting defender Alvaro Gonzalez appeared to block a shot from Bale with his arm.

Asenjo's best save of an outstanding overall display came just before the break, when he thwarted Ronaldo from close range.