Real must sign someone like Kane, says ex-president

Real Madrid are likely to try to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, the club's former president Ramon Calderon has said.

Kane, 24, has scored 13 times in his past nine matches for club and country and has been the focus of media attention before yesterday morning's (Singapore time) blockbuster Champions League 1-1 draw between Spurs and Real.

Real have been crowned champions of Europe three times in the past four years while slowly stepping away from their model of signing global stars each summer.

Calderon, however, believes that attracting the top players is vital to Real maintaining their hegemony in Europe.

"Madrid are always on the lookout for the top players," Calderon told Reuters at the World Football Summit in Madrid.

"A club like Real Madrid is obliged to have important players so they can bring in new sponsors and keep generating more money so they can maintain their current status. That money helps you to invest, save and invest again.

"I suppose Madrid would like to sign Kane, it depends on a few things, such as the desires of player and the coach but, without a doubt, he is an outstanding player."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane declined to answer in a pre-match press conference whether he would want to sign Kane, but hailed the England striker as "a complete player".

As for Spurs, they must break their rigid wage structure if they are to stand a chance of keeping their biggest star, said former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand.

Kane is believed to earn just over £100,000 (S$180,000) a week. United's Paul Pogba is believed to make about £280,000 a week.

Said Ferdinand, who is now a pundit on BT Sport: "You've got a superstar in your team and there needs to be parity within the league.