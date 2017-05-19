Real one point away from title

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Real Madrid to a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo yesterday morning (Singapore time) to take Zinedine Zidane's side three points clear at the top of La Liga and within touching distance of winning a first league title in five years.

Real top the standings on 90 points, meaning they need just one point from their remaining league game at Malaga on Sunday to finish ahead of Barcelona and lift a first title since Jose Mourinho's 2012 success.

Ronaldo lashed into the near corner from outside the area to put Real in charge in the 10th minute with a goal that moved him ahead of former England striker Jimmy Greaves as the all-time leading scorer in Europe's top five leagues on 367 goals.

The Portuguese doubled his and Real's tally in the 48th minute before John Guidetti pulled one back for the home side.