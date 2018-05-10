Real ready to pay $414m for Neymar: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, still recovering from injury, watches his teammates win the French Cup at the Stade de France yesterday.

The speculation surrounding Neymar's prospective return to Spain is heating up with several newspapers suggesting the former Barcelona attacker is set to join Real Madrid.

The latest publication to make the declaration is Madrid-based AS, who said Real are in negotiations with the 26-year-old - who has been seen in Brazil with a representative of the club twice in the past month.

AS suggested the transfer fee will be in the region of 260 million euros (S$413.5 million), more than the 222 million euros Paris Saint-Germain paid to make him the world's most expensive player last August.

It's similar to the figure touted earlier in the week by the former editor of fellow Madrid-based newspaper Marca.

Eduardo Inda told Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones that the deal for Neymar was "almost finalised" and could be completed ahead of next month's World Cup for 260m-300m euros.

Marca had earlier reported that Neymar was keen to play alongside Real talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Barcelona-based Don Balon claimed the Portuguese and coach Zinedine Zidane are against the move for Neymar.

The Real boss has refused to entertain talk of a transfer, saying: "He is not my player. I will not go into that."

However, the person who is reportedly driving the Neymar transfer is Real president Florentino Perez, who AS suggested has an "obsession" with the Brazilian since he passed up the opportunity to sign him for 60,000 euros as a 16-year-old.

Last December, when asked about Neymar, Perez told Marca: "Being in Madrid would make it easier to win the Ballon d'Or... Everyone knows that I already wanted to sign him at one point."

One club who don't want to sign Neymar is his former side Barca. Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu told Catalan radio station RAC 1: "I was surprised how Neymar left.

"I think that when he told us he was going, he had long since decided it.

"On the day there is a trial about the renewal premium, all this will come out...

"Neymar won't return to Barca. We have new projects and there is no interest."

Neymar's apparent unhappiness in the French capital has been widely reported.

Several French newspapers, particularly L'Equipe, have reported that he had created fissures in the dressing room with his behaviour.

FALSE STORIES

The 26-year-old famously fell out with Edinson Cavani over who should take a penalty last September, and while on international duty with Brazil in November broke down after denying reports of his unhappiness as "false stories about me".

This week, Brazilian newspaper UOL Esporte reported that five months in Paris "have felt like five years" for Neymar.

It also highlighted that he is unhappy about the harsh treatment he received from opposing players, a lack of protection from referees, the poor state of some Ligue 1 pitches and the fact PSG players have to stay in hotels the day before matches.

So is Neymar really leaving PSG after just a season?

Former Real and Germany player Paul Breitner raised eyebrows this week when he said on German television: "Neymar will be very important at Real Madrid next year."

Also this week, former Brazilian international Edmilson told Spanish radio programme El Larguero: "I wouldn't be too surprised if, after the World Cup, Neymar signs for Madrid."

After Real knocked PSG out of the Champions League in February, fellow Brazilian Marcelo said: "Neymar will play for Real Madrid."

But not everyone is convinced.

Neymar was in the Stade de France to watch his teammates win the French Cup, after which Adrien Rabiot said: "He was very happy to be here with us tonight. He's here with us... and he really wants to stay here."

Former Real player Ronaldo, meanwhile, believes it is impossible for Neymar to join Real now. He told El Larguero: "At the moment, I think it's impossible for Neymar to play at Real Madrid. Maybe in a few years.

"He is still young, but at the moment, impossible. I believe he likes it in Paris, he wanted a change and knew what was going to happen."