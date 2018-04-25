Real reject Rodriguez eyes revenge

Unwanted at Real Madrid, James Rodriguez has evolved into an unlikely fan favourite at Bayern Munich.

In some ways, James Rodriguez is already humiliating Real Madrid.

He's the one who got away, the dumped boyfriend who got a sexy makeover and found love elsewhere.

He was surplus to requirements in Madrid. He's a rising superstar in Munich.

SEMI-FINAL 1ST LEG BAYERN MUNICH REAL MADRID

When his former teammates face Bayern Munich tomorrow morning (Singapore time), they'll meet not a shy kid from Colombia, but the main man.

Rodriguez is the best-selling name on the back of Bayern jerseys in the club shop. He always hoped to put bums on seats at the Allianz Arena. But he probably didn't expect to put more shirts on backs than Robert Lewandowski.

He was a part of Real Madrid's consecutive Champions League triumphs, now he stands between them and a third trophy.

The potential for further humiliation is obvious, particularly when his loan deal to Bayern last summer polarised opinion within the Real dressing room.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo expressed dissent. The club were stronger with Rodriguez around, the striker lamented, so why let him go?

As Ronaldo continues to wage war with his body clock and Gareth Bale struggles to stay fit, Rodriguez's terrific form only further undermines Real's myopia.

Manager Zinedine Zidane was reluctant to find a place for the disillusioned artist in the Spaniards' line-up, but Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes can't do without his "godsend".

A staunch admirer of the Colombian's versatility, Heynckes plays his No.11 just behind Lewandowski, granting Rodriguez the freedom to roam where he pleases.

Finally, the 26-year-old enjoys the kind of trust and responsibility at club level that he takes for granted with Colombia, a level of independence that gave birth to the nascent star at the last World Cup.

Being in the Maracana on that balmy June night in 2014 was a rare privilege, a chance to witness a colossal talent emerging from his cocoon.

From a ridiculous distance, Rodriguez chested down a fast, high ball and spanked a volley into the top corner against Uruguay, winning goal-of-the-tournament honours and announcing his arrival on the global stage.

He was expected to own the stage by the time the 2018 World Cup rolled around, gently nudging Ronaldo and Lionel Messi away from the spotlight and leading the charge for the next generation.

It hasn't quite happened.

At Real, a debilitating injury didn't help. But a sceptical Zidane possibly did more damage, often using Rodriguez in a less favoured, wide position.

But Heynckes knows better. The Bayern coach has even pushed Thomas Mueller to the right to make room for Rodriguez's box of tricks.

Six goals and 12 assists in 34 games vindicated Heynckes' faith, just as 17 starts in 21 Bundesliga fixtures underlined Rodriguez's fitness and application.

He defends. He tracks back. He picks up opponents and adds an extra body in central midfield when required - as it almost certainly will be against Real.

He's gone from also-ran to integral all-rounder in a single season, an intelligent, hardworking footballer peaking in time for Bayern's Treble quest.

More importantly, Rodriguez has evolved into an unlikely fan favourite. He laboured in vain to win over the demanding Santiago Bernabeu faithful, but he's adored at the Allianz Arena, a place that has always favoured tenacious battlers.

Even if Real prevail over the two legs, the Spaniards will perhaps ponder their poor domestic form, Ronaldo's age and Bale's decline and wonder if Rodriguez's loan deal to Bayern was such a good idea.

Bayern are under no such illusions. Both parties are committed to a happy marriage. Rodriguez intends to stay.

Besides, there's history to be made along the way. Being part of Real's two Champions League-winning squads, Rodriguez may become just the fifth player to win the trophy in consecutive seasons with different clubs - knocking out the team that rejected him along the way.

Being a diplomat, he's eager to play down the avenging Colombian narrative, but he's fooling no one. To a certain extent, every professional athlete is in the revenge business.

Still, his upcoming tussles against Real Madrid feel more like a welcome Renaissance than a simplistic tale of vengeance.

There's a certain serendipity to the forward finding his form now, the adored kid at the last World Cup feeling the love again just in time for the next one.

His glorious, impudent talent deserves to shine in the semi-final.

Rodriguez can prove Real wrong, but he should really take the opportunity to prove that he's the right man for football's greatest stage.