Real's young guns emerging

Real Madrid's high-profile "BBC" forward line has been criticised this season but the emergence of their new generation has helped take the heat off the top trio.

That was again the case yesterday morning (Singapore time), as Real beat Eibar 3-0, with Karim Benzema dropped to the bench for 21-year-old Marco Asensio, who forced an own goal and scored Real's second, as in-form playmaker Isco, 25, dominated in midfield.

Gareth Bale is still injured and Real's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo struggled up front but, thanks to the contributions of Asensio and Isco, it did not matter.

Real are third in the table, five points adrift of leaders Barcelona and one behind second-placed Valencia.