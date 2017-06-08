Red Devils top football rich list

Manchester United are the world's most valuable football club at some £2.86 billion (S$5.11b) after moving ahead of Real Madrid at the top of business magazine Forbes' 14th annual rich list.

According to Forbes' calculations, which are based on equity plus net debt, revenues and operating income for the 2015/16 season, United generated some US$765m (S$1.1b), which saw the Old Trafford club return to top spot for the first time in five years.